GroupSense and Cybraics Form Technology Partnership to Prevent Cyber Attacks

GroupSense, a digital risk management company, and Cybraics, a security analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) company, have announced a strategic technology partnership. GroupSense’s customer-specific, operationally ready intelligence, which is gathered and pre-processed through both automated and human reconnaissance, combined with Cybraics’ advanced AI-based threat detection, will provide enterprises with an end-to-end security-as-a-service offering to prevent and remediate cyberattacks.

Founded in 2013 and borne out of a government-funded research program, Cybraics offers a fully automated threat-detection solution called nLighten. To date, the nLighten platform has analyzed more than 100 trillion records, which has trained its AI and machine learning engine to deliver precise identification of behaviors by bad actors. The result is a solution that leverages behavioral analytics, instead of rules or signatures, to detect both known and unknown threats and automatically aggregate malicious activities into actionable information.

GroupSense provides risk intelligence that maps specifically to each customer’s digital business footprint and risk profile. The company does this by combining technology and its analyst team to deliver finished intelligence that is ready to use, requiring no additional processing and customization by client security teams.

