GSA Creates New Opportunities for Small Businesses with 8(a) STARS III Contract Awards

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the second cohort of the 8(a) STARS III Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). This governmentwide solution supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal to advance equity and improves small and disadvantaged business (SDB) outcomes at critical stages of the federal contracting lifecycle. The 8(a) STARS GWACs are known governmentwide as best-in-class, easy-to-use, streamlined procurement solutions to purchase information technology services from 8(a) prime contractors.

“This second cohort award represents another step forward for GSA’s long-term and ongoing commitment to support and provide mission-enabling modern IT solutions to federal agencies. Small businesses are the backbone of this nation’s economy. I’m proud of our partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration to create and sustain growth opportunities for socioeconomically disadvantaged companies in the federal IT space,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi.

The award of cohort two further advances GSA’s efforts to deliver excellent, equitable, and secure federal services by:

increasing agency access to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotic process automation,

supporting agency requirements for best-value solutions outside of the continental United States (OCONUS),

helping agencies reach their sustainability goals,

implementing supply chain risk management (SCRM) best practices.

“Since their inception in 1997, more than $20 billion has been awarded through GSA’s 8(a) GWACs, with more than 2,000 8(a) industry partners gaining new access to the federal IT marketplace through this program. This award represents GSA’s continued commitment to delivering for our customer agencies while also providing opportunities to underserved industry partners,” said Laura Stanton, GSA’s assistant commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category.

This second cohort follows the initial award of 8(a) STARS III in June 2021 and provides additional opportunities to small businesses in coordination with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). STARS III continues to support the President’s Executive Order 13985 On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government to improve diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

Additional awards to a third and final cohort are planned for later in fiscal year 2022.

