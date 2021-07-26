Guidehouse and Jupiter Intelligence Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Utilities Quantify Climate Risk and Build Resilience

Guidehouse has entered into a strategic alliance with Jupiter Intelligence, a climate analytics specialist, to help utilities understand and respond to climate risks and opportunities.

The alliance combines Guidehouse’s utility industry expertise with Jupiter’s global-scale analytics platform to provide clients with a comprehensive and transparent climate change risk assessment as a key part of an advanced integrated planning strategy.

“Utilities must continue working toward a holistic approach to address climate change,” says Hector Artze, partner in Guidehouse’s global Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment. “By leveraging Jupiter’s best-in-science climate risk platform, we can provide a detailed and full lifecycle approach that enables energy providers to continuously manage complex energy system infrastructure investment planning needs, project execution, and reporting to help organizations as they look to decarbonize and tackle climate risks that impact resiliency and reliability.”

Jupiter’s platform leverages climate science and economic impacts to address a broad range of use cases, climate scenarios, and other factors to provide actionable intelligence for individual physical assets at the portfolio level, thus helping organizations understand various levels of risks and whether they’re prepared for it.

“Our software solutions deliver climate risk analysis of multiple perils, in spatial resolutions from portfolio to asset level, globally and across flexible time horizons and climate scenarios,” says Rich Sorkin, Jupiter CEO.

