Guidehouse and ReefPoint Announce New Joint Venture, Taurian Consulting LLC

Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group have launched a joint venture, Taurian Consulting LLC.  This joint venture was formed as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business company in accordance with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “All-Small” Mentor-Protégé Program, and is jointly owned by Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group.

Operating as Taurian Consulting LLC, the new company brings over two decades of combined public sector consulting experience between Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group and focuses on driving healthcare innovation and transformation for defense, federal and commercial health markets.

Taurian Consulting will focus on delivering innovative solutions that are scalable, easy to implement and efficient for addressing client’s toughest challenges and sparking positive transformation in their key stakeholder groups.  These solutions and services will harness the expertise of both organizations in the areas of health innovation and IT transformation, clinical management and analytics, data analytics, and supply chain optimization.

Read more at Guidehouse

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X