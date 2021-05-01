Guidehouse and ReefPoint Announce New Joint Venture, Taurian Consulting LLC

Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group have launched a joint venture, Taurian Consulting LLC. This joint venture was formed as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business company in accordance with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “All-Small” Mentor-Protégé Program, and is jointly owned by Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group.

Operating as Taurian Consulting LLC, the new company brings over two decades of combined public sector consulting experience between Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group and focuses on driving healthcare innovation and transformation for defense, federal and commercial health markets.

Taurian Consulting will focus on delivering innovative solutions that are scalable, easy to implement and efficient for addressing client’s toughest challenges and sparking positive transformation in their key stakeholder groups. These solutions and services will harness the expertise of both organizations in the areas of health innovation and IT transformation, clinical management and analytics, data analytics, and supply chain optimization.

