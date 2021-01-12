Guidehouse Appoints Don Heckman as Defense Cyber Solutions Leader

Guidehouse has appointed Don Heckman as Defense Cyber Solutions Leader. Bringing more than 36 years of Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) cybersecurity experience, Heckman will work with clients on all aspects of cyber and secure information sharing, ranging from innovative approaches to cyber strategy, policy, security architecture and engineering, to initiatives such as controls for IT modernization, Risk Management Framework (RMF) transformation, identity and access management evolution and data protection. Don will partner with clients to deliver cyber resilience for DoD policy, strategy, IT and weapon system cybersecurity.

Prior to joining Guidehouse in 2020, Heckman served in the Pentagon as both the Department of Defense Principal Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity and the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, where he was responsible for overseeing the DoD’s $8 billion cybersecurity program and ensuring compliance with U.S. cybersecurity laws, regulations and standards. He has also led two of the largest cybersecurity solutions organizations at the National Security Agency, providing cybersecurity technology and services to the U.S. Armed Forces, DoD and Intelligence agencies, and international allies.

“Don is a renowned cyber professional with extensive experience in national security. We are honored to have him spearhead our Defense Cyber Solutions efforts,” said Ed Meehan, Partner and Defense Segment Leader at Guidehouse. “In his new role, Don will work with our DoD clients to develop and evolve their cybersecurity programs to help them anticipate and mitigate cyber risks.”

“I’m thrilled about this new role as it allows me to leverage my own experience while also partnering with Guidehouse’s industry, data analytics, AI, IT strategy and Enterprise Risk Management experts to develop innovative, resilient solutions to our clients’ most complex issues.” added Heckman.

