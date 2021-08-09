HackerU Acquires Cybint to Create ThriveDX

HackerU, a global educational technology company specializing in cybersecurity and other digital skills programs, has acquired Cybint, an international SaaS-based cyber education company. This acquisition not only grows HackerU’s geographic footprint, but also expands and scales up the company’s B2B offerings to reskill and upskill learners along all points in their career. The acquisition has created a new brand – ThriveDX.

The global need for cybersecurity expertise is overwhelming. According to the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, about 3.1 million cybersecurity vacancies were left unfilled in 2020, with 63% of corporations reporting their employees are underqualified in cybersecurity. This comes amid a dramatic uptick in cybercrime.

HackerU has been providing digital workforce training to students, post-graduate professionals, and the community in the U.S., Europe and Asia exclusively through partnerships with top-tier universities. The Cybint acquisition now enables HackerU to scale and expand its digital skills training programs to enterprises in need of in-house corporate education through the use of Cybint’s specialized proprietary SaaS technology platform for the enterprise client, while also expanding its distribution capabilities through its current partners globally. The two companies will collaborate to make digital skills and careers more accessible to learners around the globe.

The new brand, ThriveDX, will foster new partnerships and acquisitions, and looks to build up a solid portfolio of edtech disruptors globally. Its core team will continue to partner with elite universities in the U.S. and other leading countries to answer the challenges the world is facing in digital transformation.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)