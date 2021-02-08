Hagerty Consulting Names Lee Mayfield as First Director of Response

Hagerty Consulting, a specialist in emergency management and homeland security consulting, has announced the addition of Lee Mayfield as the company’s first Director of Response. Prior to joining Hagerty, Mayfield spent thirteen years as an emergency manager at both the state and local level in Florida. Most recently, he served as Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management for Lee County in Southwest Florida.

“Lee is a decisive, adaptable leader and a proven emergency response professional,” said Founder and CEO, Steve Hagerty. “We are excited to have him lead our response efforts and help our clients quickly, confidently, and courageously respond to immediate health, life, and safety issues caused by disaster.”

For nearly two decades, Hagerty has successfully helped clients navigate some of the largest disasters in the United States’ history – working side-by-side with state and local governments across the country as they respond to hurricanes, wildfires, industrial incidents, and public health emergencies.

As the Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management for Lee County, Mayfield oversaw the county’s response to and recovery from Hurricane Irma in 2017. This event included the largest evacuation in the area’s history as well as the largest single-county sheltering operation within the State of Florida. Following Hurricane Irma, he coordinated a multi-jurisdictional effort, applying for and securing approximately $40 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding. He also led his emergency operations team through the response to and recovery from other hazards including a significant cyber incident; numerous severe flooding and tropical weather events; and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Hagerty Consulting’s Director of Response, Mayfield will serve as a member of Hagerty’s leadership team providing strategic direction and oversight of Hagerty’s Response Task Force further ensuring the firm’s readiness to actively support current and prospective clients in their disaster response missions nationwide.

“I am honored to join Hagerty Consulting as the company’s first Director of Response at such a pivotal moment for our profession,” said Mayfield. “What I love most about emergency management is working with teams to find solutions and overcome unique challenges and I look forward to further developing a response program that can support our clients when they need it most.”

Mayfield holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and a Master of Public Administration and Policy degree from Florida State University. A lifelong Floridian, he was born and raised in Miami and currently resides in Tampa.

