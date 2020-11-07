Half of Global Travelers Want to Fly Again Soon

Airports Council International (ACI) World’s global traveler survey has revealed that half of those surveyed want to travel again soon, which can be attributed to a strong level of confidence in the environment safety provided by airports and airlines.

The survey found that 48% of travellers considered themselves likely to travel within the next three months but, despite this eagerness to travel, the recovery is dependent on a multitude of factors.

Passengers expect that new measures are put in place to address health risks, including mandatory masks for passengers and staff, COVID-19 testing prior to the trip, hand sanitizing stations, and the development of a more contactless airport experience.

In the long run, the survey found an overall slight decrease in travel frequency is expected and a shift in the main reason to travel with slightly fewer business travelers, and more people traveling for personal reasons. This will have an impact on the proportion of traffic type with domestic traffic helping recovery in the short term.

Completion of the report was supported by KONE Corporation, Munich Airport International, Plaza Premium Group, and POTLOC.

