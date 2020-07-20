Halfaker and Associates Wins Cloud SecOps Contract

Halfaker and Associates, LLC has been awarded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Cloud Security Operations and Maintenance (Cloud SecOps) task. The three-year contract, valued at $18 million, will provide the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) with security services and engineering that enhance CMS’s enterprise cloud security posture and strengthen the agency’s mission to effectively administer national healthcare programs and services.

Under this contract, Halfaker will adopt the CMS Cloud Smart strategy and leverage modern cloud-based technologies to further advance cloud service delivery centered around self-service, automation, and human centered design. Closely collaborating with the CMS Cloud Navigator Services and the Cloud IT Operations contractors, Halfaker will utilize their developer mindset and cloud-based cybersecurity expertise to support Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Cloud platforms; deliver secure, reliable services; and facilitate the cultural adoption of standardization, modern development practices, and reusable tools. Protecting the integrity of CMS’ mission-critical networks and assets, Halfaker will design, build, operate, maintain, and modernize CMS’s cloud services, network, and software infrastructure, products, and services to provide continuous security of the CMS Cloud.

Read more at Halfaker and Associates

