Hamad International Airport Achieves Information Security Certification

Hamad International Airport (HIA), managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, following an extensive assessment of the Airport’s Information Security Management System by Bureau Veritas.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a globally recognized certification for Information Security Management System. Achieving this certification affirms the Airport’s ongoing commitment to implement industry best practice to manage airport’s information security and to continuously enhance its information security management system.

Mr. Kadri, SVP Technology & Innovation at HIA, said: ”We are proud to achieve the esteemed ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification from Bureau Veritas, as it reflects the efforts our teams has put in to ensure our cyber security controls and procedures are reliable and also meet industry standard and best practice. With technology at the core of our airport strategy, it is imperative that we continue to assess, improve and adapt our information security management systems”.

