Hamad International Airport Installs New Screening Lane That Can Tag Passenger Belongings

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (HIA), in partnership with Smiths Detection, has installed new screening technology at its security checkpoint.

The new screening lane, which has been installed at HIA’s transfers’ hall, is a part of HIA’s Smart Security Program, which aims to deploy advanced screening technological solutions across the wider airport campus and as part of HIA’s airport expansion.

The new technology does not require passengers to remove either liquids or larger electronic items from their bags and will allow for faster passenger processing by providing the possibility for up to six passengers to load their items into trays at the same time. It also incorporates passenger boarding pass scanners prior to screening that enable a range of benefits, one of which is to electronically ‘tag’ each passengers’ belongings to their boarding card to ensure the belongings are tracked. Once passengers remove their possessions from the tray, the system scans the tray to ensure no items are left behind. In the unlikely event a passenger loses an item, a swift investigation can then be conducted on their behalf. The technology further advances passenger security and customer service as it incorporates a shoe screening capability conducted in only a few seconds without the need for passengers to remove their footwear.

A remote screening management system for cabin baggage aims to continually keep the system belt moving, even during the image evaluation process. The airport says the system also provides a high detection and low false-alarm rate, which contributes to fewer random checks. The scanner is also fitted with UV-C modules to disinfect each and every tray before passenger use. This system in particular is being fast tracked at HIA, and the airport will be one of the first global airports to roll it out across all of its departures and transfers passenger screening lanes later this year.

As part of its partnership with Smiths Detection, HIA was the first airport in the region to install Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, which screens carry-on baggage at security checkpoints using Computed Tomography (CT).

Read more at Hamad International Airport

