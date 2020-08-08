Hawaii Airports Introduce NEC Temperature Screening System

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division has introduced thermal temperature screening equipment to help detect passengers with a temperature of 100.4 degrees and above.

HDOT and the NEC team, including NEC Corporation, NEC Corporation of America and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., have completed phase one of the project on schedule which included installation of the thermal temperature screening equipment at the gates currently in use to welcome arriving trans-Pacific flights at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Lihue Airport (LIH), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO).

Members of the Hawaii National Guard and HDOT employees have been trained statewide to operate and monitor the equipment. Passengers used to stop to have their temperature taken by hand held thermometers. Passengers are now able to deplane the aircraft without stopping. An alert on the monitor will appear if someone is detected to have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. The Hawaii National Guard member or an airport representative will then pull that passenger aside for further evaluation.

American Medical Response paramedics or the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting units stationed at the airport will verify the passenger’s temperature. The passenger will be offered a COVID-19 test and the person’s information will be collected to provide to the Hawaii Department of Health for contact tracing, if necessary.

Phase 2 of the project will install the temperature scanning equipment at the remaining gates by August 20.

Phase 3 expects to have the facial imaging equipment installed by December 31, 2020.

The NEC team is utilizing the skills of Hawaii’s workforce with approximately 90 percent of the employees being local residents.

