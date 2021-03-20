Honeywell Provides AI Video Analytics System to San Diego Airport to Check Distancing and Mask Compliance

Honeywell Building Technologies is working with San Diego International Airport (SAN)’s accelerator program, the Airport Innovation Lab, to test the use of advanced video analytics technology to enhance airport health and safety.

Honeywell’s video analytics technology will be tested and refined at SAN in a real-life airport environment through early summer 2021. Following a successful pilot program, Honeywell may go into contract negotiations with San Diego Country Regional Airport Authority, the owner operator of SAN, to implement the technology throughout the airport.

Using deep-learning artificial intelligence video analytics, the Honeywell Pro-Watch Video Management System (VMS) uses cameras to identify if the airport’s occupants are complying with guidelines around social distancing and wearing masks. The advanced analytics can isolate and report instances of non-compliance to airport staff.

Honeywell’s video analytics solution supports several guidelines and recommendations like social distancing and mask wearing:

Social distancing. Honeywell’s video analytics solution offers intelligent loitering detection and zone-based, real-time monitoring, providing an accurate way to count people entering or exiting a space, standing in a crowd, or sitting in public areas.

Mask compliance. Honeywell’s advanced video analytics and deep-learning artificial intelligence make it possible to effectively identify mask compliance with less staff required.

Minimized overcrowding. Using people-counting tools coupled with social distancing analytics, Honeywell’s solution can identify trends, track patterns, and show how airport employees and passengers use and move about a space to minimize overcrowding in areas like gate seating or airport lounges.

The video analytics solution is connected to Honeywell Pro-Watch Intelligent Command, which creates a dashboard that shows the number of occupants in a space, flags incidents that require security actions, and sends real-time alerts if social distancing or mask wearing protocols are not followed. This information enables airport staff to take appropriate action.

San Diego International Airport recently achieved Airports Council International (ACI) World’s Airport Health Accreditation for its “Let’s Go Safely” program that prioritizes the health and safety of passengers, employees and the community through modifications and improvements at the airport.

Read more at Honeywell

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)