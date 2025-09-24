Honoring the Legacy of Cathy Johnston and Her Distinguished Career in National Security

Throughout her remarkable 33-year career in national security, Cathy Johnston exemplified the qualities of a visionary leader who consistently transformed challenges into opportunities for American intelligence and defense capabilities. Her journey from a China-East Asia analyst to Vice President at Peraton represents a trajectory of sustained excellence and innovation in one of the most critical sectors of national defense. Tragically, on Tuesday, September 16, Cathy died from injuries sustained in a cycling accident with a car near her cherished family cottage in Harbor Beach, Mich.

Born in Taiwan, Cathy’s early years were shaped by a childhood in East Asia, which would define her personal and professional journey. Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Cathy was an acknowledged deep expert on China and Asia, a sought-after advisor for Asia Pacific policy and strategic competition. She brought unique cultural insights and linguistic capabilities to her intelligence work. Throughout her career, Cathy received numerous prestigious awards, including multiple Presidential Rank Awards, the DoD Joint Civilian Service Commendation Award, the JCS Distinguished Service Award, and the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal.

“She was known as a distinguished and accomplished China hand in the Community. I knew her as a fierce advocate for her people, defender of the analytic craft, and a leader among leaders,” former colleague and friend, Brian Drake.

Cathy joined Peraton in August 2023 as Vice President of C6ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense and Combative Systems integrated with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) bringing her extensive government experience to the private sector, where she focused on programs critical to advanced warfare capabilities. As “the voice of mission,” she identified and cultivated capabilities that could adapt to the ever-changing needs of defense customers, bridging the gap between public sector requirements and private sector innovation. Leading a portfolio of programs essential to winning advanced warfare, she continued her mission-focused approach in the commercial arena.

“More than her incredible contributions to our country and our business, Cathy touched many of us personally. She was a vibrant, incredibly warm-hearted, and brilliant person, who would dive in to help you tackle a really hard problem on one day, then send you a hand-written personal note or bring you some Hawaiian chocolates the next day. She had an unparalleled drive to advance our Country’s national defense capabilities, but always did so with grace, a warm smile, and an unwavering commitment to take care of her team and her peers.” – David Muckenthaler, VP and General Manager of Defense Mission Systems at Peraton

Before joining Peraton, Cathy was Deputy Director for Intelligence (J2) at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), leading transformational change in executing national strategy for strategic competition, deterrence, and 21st century warfare. This role positioned her at the forefront of America’s strategic pivot to the Asia-Pacific region. She previously was appointed the Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Systems and Resource Analyses within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in May 2018 after serving as Principal Deputy for two years. At ODNI, she advised Intelligence Community seniors, serving as the driving force behind all major resource allocation decisions for the National Intelligence Program.

Cathy spent over nine years as Director of Analysis at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) beginning in October 2012, leading 3,000 people across a global footprint. That work followed her time as Asia Mission Manager for the CIA as well as her 15 years as an analyst for the DIA, serving as the agency’s substantive Asia expert.

“Cathy’s warmth, kindness, and love touched all of us. Her presence will be deeply missed by the Defense Intel Alumni Association (DIAA) family and beyond. May her memory be a blessing.” – DIAA on LinkedIn

Cathy’s career represents more than three decades of dedicated service to American national security interests. Beyond her professional achievements, she leaves behind her devoted husband of 37 years, Wes Johnston; daughters Allegra Johnston-Szoo and Aria Johnston; son-in-law Adam Szoo; granddaughter Maia Johnston-Szoo; father Joseph Pauley; brother Joe Pauley; sister Cecelia Pauley; and her beloved dog, Trixie, as well as an endless list of friends and colleagues who mourn the loss of an exemplary friend, leader and patriot.

Those wishing to share memories, pictures or stories are encouraged to send them to [email protected].

“Every message and every call is a reminder of how much Cathy meant to all of us.” – Wes Johnston.

Cathy’s legacy lives on through the lives she touched with her positivity, compassion, and joie de vivre. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM at Potomac United Methodist Church 9908 S Glen Road, Potomac, MD. The service will also be live streamed. Reception to follow, location TBD. The service is expected to be well attended, please consider carpooling and arriving early.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Cathy’s memory to the American Association of People with Disabilities at www.aapd.com/donate.

