House Stimulus Draft Reflects Democrats’ Views on Airline Aid

The House and Senate take fundamentally different approaches to helping airlines reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, and that difference may be a sticking point to an agreement. At issue is whether to offer airlines cash grants or simply loans to help them navigate the turbulence caused by the pandemic.

An early draft summary of the House bill obtained by CQ Roll Call Monday would provide $40 billion in grants to airlines and ground support contractors and up to $21 billion in loans to airlines.

By contrast, the legislative vehicle for the Senate bill (HR 748) provided $58 billion in loans and loan guarantees to airlines. Both bills are subject to change; provisions of the Senate measure including those affecting airlines are the subject of intense debate between Democrats and Republicans. The House draft could change before its introduction.

