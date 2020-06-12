Hudson Introduces PPE Vending Machines to U.S. Airports

Hudson is introducing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) vending machines for airports along with a custom-designed line of health and safety offerings sourced and manufactured in the United States.

The vending machines, which are ADA compliant, will be introduced to airports across North America starting in late June. By the end of the summer, Hudson plans to introduce vending machines in 27 of the nation’s leading airports and the Houston Space Center.

The machines will be located in pre-security locations, providing an option for travelers and essential airport workers who may have forgotten their PPE at home, or are looking for additional ways to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe.

Each vending machine will be stocked with a variety of essential products which can be purchased with a credit card. To ensure that Hudson is also promoting a sanitary shopping experience, the vending machine’s touchscreen will be sealed with an anti-microbial shield that eliminates germs on the surface for three to four months before replacement, and social distancing floor decals around the machine to maintain crowd control.

“With the gradual return of passengers to airports across North America following COVID-19, we’re noticing a behavioral change in travelers which puts health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience,” said Brian Quinn, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Hudson. “To meet these expectations, we’ve developed an extensive product offering as part of our PPE vending machines that delivers traditional and technology-focused health and safety options.”

The products available include individual and bulk packaged face masks, including disposable, KN95, and cloth options; individual 2 oz. and 4 oz. hand sanitizers, and bulk hand sanitizer wipes, all-in-one hygiene kits, Nitrile gloves and multi-use thermometers, and portable and rechargeable UV-C sanitizers for mobile devices and personal items.

In certain airports, travelers will also be able to purchase name brand electronics and travel essentials from the vending machines, including charging cables and wireless headphones.

