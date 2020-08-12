Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Joe Tofalo as VP for Assessments and Advanced Technology

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has named retired Navy Vice Adm. Joseph E. Tofalo as corporate vice president for assessments and advanced technology. He previously served as corporate vice president of program integration and assessment, and will continue to report to Mitchell B. Waldman, executive vice president of government and customer relations, working from HII’s Washington, D.C. office.

In this new capacity, Tofalo will help inform national security policy and future force architecture through engagement with think tanks, professional organizations, federal entities, academia and other third-party advocates. In addition, he will manage the corporate Independent Research and Development (IRAD) program, translating innovative ideas and technologies into operational capabilities.

“We are very pleased to have Joe take on this important and expanded role,” Waldman said. “Since joining the company, Joe has forged strong partnerships with many important institutions and thought leaders on national security issues. This network coupled with Joe’s extensive naval service and leadership will strengthen the company’s IRAD efforts and position us to be a stronger partner for our customers.”

Tofalo graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983 and served 35 years in the Navy. His last position was as commander, submarine forces, where he was responsible for the submarine force’s vision, policies and operations. Previously, he served as director, undersea warfare, responsible for submarine force warfighting requirements and the budgets to achieve them.

