IATA Launches Health Checklist for Airlines

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released an airline self-assessment health checklist to support the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Take-off: Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis. The Take-off guidance is the global standard framework of risk-based temporary measures for governments and the air transport value chain for safe operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

The IATA Health Safety Checklist for Airline Operators provides the standards and recommended practices (IHSARPs), associated guidance material and other supporting information necessary for an operator to self-assess. Sections cover:

  • Pre-arrival notification;
  • Check in;
  • Embarkation and Disembarkation;
  • Aircraft Cleaning;
  • Onboard Air Quality;
  • In-flight Operations;
  • Flight and Cabin Crew – General;
  • Crew Layover;
  • Airport Facilities.

