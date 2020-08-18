IATA Launches Health Checklist for Airlines

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released an airline self-assessment health checklist to support the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Take-off: Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis. The Take-off guidance is the global standard framework of risk-based temporary measures for governments and the air transport value chain for safe operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

The IATA Health Safety Checklist for Airline Operators provides the standards and recommended practices (IHSARPs), associated guidance material and other supporting information necessary for an operator to self-assess. Sections cover:

Pre-arrival notification;

Check in;

Embarkation and Disembarkation;

Aircraft Cleaning;

Onboard Air Quality;

In-flight Operations;

Flight and Cabin Crew – General;

Crew Layover;

Airport Facilities.

