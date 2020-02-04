IATA Selects WISeKey to Secure ONE Record Digital Supply Chain

WISeKey International Holding Ltd has been selected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as its technology partner to secure the ONE Record test platform. ONE Record is a standard for data sharing and creates a single record view of each air freight shipment. This standard defines a common data model for the data that is shared via standardized and secured web API.

The WISeKey and IATA collaboration for the ONE Record platform aims to define the security layer to protect all data exchanges in the platform, by introducing the necessary technology components for strong authentication and data encryption.

IATA’s ONE Record platform will securely provide paperless processes and create a plug-and-play environment where companies can connect and re-connect their digital logistics and transport relations.

WISeKey’s technology integration into the IATA ONE Record platform accelerates the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for stakeholders participating in the platform, and WISeKey’s trusted digital certificates to secure P2M (people to machine) and M2M (machine to machine) interactions allow ONE Record operations to be executed within a trusted ecosystem.

At the heart of WISeKey’s solution is the WISeKey-OISTE Root Certification Authority, serving as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by operating systems and applications to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of online transactions. WISeKey’s Trust Services fulfil all the accreditation required to issue digital certificates to individuals, businesses, governmental bodies and interconnected objects worldwide.

The OISTE Foundation a not-for-profit organization and the owner of the Root of Trust. It is regulated by Swiss law to enforce values to protect the Neutrality and Sovereignty of the data and identities and was created by the WISeKey Founders.

Henk Mulder, Head of ONE Record for IATA noted said ensuring data security is a mandatory requirement for the ONE Record data sharing standard that IATA is developing with the air cargo industry. “It is also a requirement where we must work with qualified and experienced solution providers, both for the advice on the design of the security layer, but also in the provision of a test platform. WISeKey meets this requirement and we are delighted to work with this experienced and trusted company.”

