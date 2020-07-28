ICAO Rolls Out Global Implementation Roadmap for Aviation’s Pandemic Restart and Recovery

The International Civil Aviation Organization ( ICAO) began the global roll-out of a civil aviation recovery Global Implementation Roadmap (GIR) on July 27, providing a framework for countries as they begin to apply the COVID-19 pandemic restart and recovery measures in the ICAO Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) recommendations and annexed ‘Take-off’’ guidance document.

The UN specialized agency for civil aviation began conducting a series of GIR preview webinars this week with Directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCAs) from all world regions, explaining its priorities and describing the important monitoring and reporting platform, and ‘Implementation Packages’ (iPack) resources, which ICAO has established to support it.

In addressing the DGCAs from Africa, the Americas, and the North Atlantic and Europe during three separate webinars this week, ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu noted that the GIR “encompasses ICAO’s priority activities and initiatives in an outcome-driven format. It has been a significant team effort, involving all of ICAO’s Bureaus and Regional Offices, and also underwent a detailed consultation with our UN colleagues at the World Health Organization, International Maritime Organization, and the International Organization for Migration, industry groups such as the International Air Transport Association, Airports Council International, the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization, the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations, the International Business Aviation Council, and The International Air Cargo Association, as well as regional aviation organizations and commissions.”

Dr. Liu noted that the activities and initiatives identified in the GIR provide required support for countries as they begin to apply the COVID-19 pandemic restart and recovery measures recommended in the CART Report, which in turn are to be guided at every stage by the latest and best public health advice relevant to the local COVID-19 status countries are facing.

“Recognizing that a “one size fits all” solution may not respond to States’ individual and collective efforts in light of local, national and regional needs, the GIR positions itself to support and complement States and industry actions, where necessary and in respect of appropriate responsibilities,” she clarified.

Global and regional GIR initiatives will be aligned, documented and updated, and these initiatives, along with the associated timelines, will be compiled in the GIR’s Online Roadmap. ICAO conducted a series of earlier webinars to present the content and functionalities of ICAO’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Implementation Centre (CRRIC), in particular its gap analysis tool and database of risk mitigation measures.

“The Online Roadmap will enhance transparency, allow flexibility in regional implementation, and facilitate partnerships with all stakeholders,” Dr. Liu emphasized.

A related and essential component of ICAO’s CART Report implementation support activities are the tailored implementation packages or ‘iPacks’ ICAO is making available on a cost-recovery basis, and which bundle together specific guidance materials, training, tools, and expert assistance.

The agency also announced to its DGCA audiences that it is working on an interactive dashboard for COVID-19 Operational Impacts on Air Transport, which ICAO is now monitoring worldwide.

