ICAO Seeks Drone Airspace Management Innovations

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued new requests for information (RFIs) from public- and private-sector innovators for its upcoming DRONE ENABLE event, designed to advance next generation global standards and solutions for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UAS traffic management (UTM), and advanced air mobility (AAM).

The deadline for the latest round of RFI submissions is July 15, with 2022 submitters being asked to contribute either their latest experiences and best practices based on recent UTM deployments, or new insights and proposals relating to UTM data requirements.

More detailed instructions for prospective RFI contributors are available.

“Governments and innovators expect DRONE ENABLE to deliver global solutions for them, and the focus now is on how the next evolution of aircraft, both manned and unmanned, can safely integrate into finite airspace,” commented ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar.

“All DRONE ENABLE RFI responses will be evaluated by a group of international experts, and selected presenters will earn the opportunity to help shape the future of how highly automated drones, “air taxis”, and other new and emerging aircraft will serve societies and businesses for years to come.”

The 2022 ICAO DRONE ENABLE will take place from November 14 to 16 at ICAO Headquarters, as part of a year-long series of ICAO Unmanned Aviation activities. DRONE ENABLE RFI submissions greatly assist ICAO member countries as they continue to work through ICAO to harmonize UAS and UTM-related regulatory frameworks and guidance material, with the ultimate objective of deploying safe, efficient, and effective UTM systems which are globally interoperable and accessible.

