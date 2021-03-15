ICF Handed $53 Million Task Order from U.S. Army for Cybersecurity and AI Solutions

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF a new task order valued at up to $53 million to expand the delivery of cyber research, development and technology services. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four option years.

The agreement was awarded under the multiple-award Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract awarded to ICF in 2018. The scope of work was expanded from the previous task order to include $30 million in new research initiatives.

For DEVCOM, the Army’s largest technology developer, ICF will develop technical capabilities and advancements in several key areas to help the U.S. Department of Defense and Army. These areas include artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, cybersecurity and information assurance.

