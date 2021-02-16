ID Technologies Announces New Vice Presidents

ID Technologies, LLC, a mission-driven integrated solution provider to the federal government, has announced the appointment of Denise Sisson to the role of Vice President of Sales and Kelly Harris to the role of Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Partner Alliances.

Sisson will create and execute the strategic plan for ID Technologies’ go-to-market sales strategy that will align with achieving the overall growth goals of the company. She will ensure the ID Technologies sales team has the right product portfolio, corporate resources, internal systems, and understanding of ID Technologies’ technical capabilities required for their customers’ missions. Sisson brings insight and passion to ID Tec from her experience supporting customer missions with Dell, Eastman Kodak, and as a consultant for her own company 2Point0, LLC.

“Denise’s experience as a successful sales executive with a deep understanding of our customers’ problem set, combined with her leadership, professionalism, and sales discipline operating at the highest level of enterprise GovCon sales, will bring immediate impact to our sales organization,” said CEO Chris Oliver.

Harris will be responsible for the company’s brand, partner marketing and management, customer enablement, and corporate marketing communications strategies. By appointing Harris to this role, she will ensure that marketing and partner management remains at the forefront of ID Technologies’ strategy for growth. Her leadership through marketing execution has driven brand awareness and created sales enablement tools that have resulted in discernable revenue streams. As ID Technologies widens its market reach, the Corporate Marketing and Partner Alliance needs have changed dramatically as the strategic focus of the business evolves. Harris will set the blueprint and execution plan of how to position the brand in a manner that aligns with growth targets. Prior to being an integral part of the ID Technologies team for over 10 years – building the partner marketing program from the ground up – Harris achieved a Masters and MBA from the University of Massachusetts and has worked in the marketing sector with NBA teams and NASCAR.

CEO Chris Oliver states, “Kelly’s tireless leadership has contributed to the growth, success, corporate culture, and brand awareness of ID Technologies. We are honored to have both Sisson and Harris join the Executive Leadership team as we continue to create integrated solutions and develop IP that is purpose built to solve complex digital transformation challenges at commodity scales.”

Read the announcement at ID Technologies

