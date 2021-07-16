IDEMIA and Bosch Form Biometric Access Control Partnership

IDEMIA has formed a global partnership with Bosch Building Technologies to tap the fast-growing biometric access control market. According to market analysts (including those at Omdia), the market will grow from $1bn in 2021 to $1.4 by 2024, twice the growth of traditional access control systems.

Bosch Building Technologies offers a software solution that manages different Bosch security subsystems like access control, video surveillance, fire alarm, public address and intrusion systems on one single platform, the Bosch Building Integration System (BIS). This system has more than 3000 installations to date integrating 10 million detectors worldwide.

In order to add a biometric layer to BIS, Bosch has selected IDEMIA’s terminals: MorphoWave™, capable of scanning and verifying four fingerprints in less than one second through a ully touchless wave movement of the hand; and VisionPass, a facial recognition terminal combining 2D, 3D and infrared cameras with IDEMIA’s facial algorithms.

Both terminals are designed to combine high biometric accuracy, speed and convenience with a fully touchless user experience. They are able to operate efficiently with sanitary masks and are therefore well adapted for Covid-prevention policies. IDEMIA terminals are already integrated with the BIS platform and with most gates and turnstile vendors. This new agreement will facilitate deployments in Bosch specific markets with a focus on commercial buildings, industrial and logistics sites, government premises and airports/seaports.

