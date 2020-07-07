IDEMIA Appoints Pierre Barrial as Group President and CEO

The supervisory board of IDEMIA has appointed Pierre Barrial as the new President & CEO of the Group, replacing Yann Delabrière who resumes his previous role as Chairman of the Board. Matthew Cole, who has joined the Group, has taken on Pierre Barrial’s previous position as head of the Secure Enterprise Transactions (SET) division.

Pierre Barrial brings over 25 years’ experience with multinational and multicultural tech companies serving both the government and enterprise sectors. Pierre was in charge of SET, having previously managed IDEMIA’s Mobile Operators then Financial Institutions activities, both today part of the SET division. He has partnered with Yann since the beginning of the year as Deputy CEO.

Matthew Cole is appointed as head of the SET division, replacing Pierre Barrial. Matthew brings a wealth of experience in this space, having been President of Cubic Transportation Systems, an integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications in the transportation industry. He will be based in the U.S. and will sit on the Group Executive Committee, as SET division’s CEO.

