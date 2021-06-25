(IDEMIA)

IDEMIA Brings Biometric Boarding to LAX

IDEMIA is facilitating a facial recognition system to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) increase air passengers’ security and border control at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), one of the busiest airports in the world. The technology has been deployed in LAX’s new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The deployment is part of a contract awarded by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to EASIER, an e-gate technology specialist.

IDEMIA does not store private passenger information and CBP conducts biometric matching in the cloud. U.S. citizens can choose to opt out of the facial image capture and instead be processed by airline agents with a passport and boarding pass.

