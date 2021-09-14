69.2 F
IDEMIA Launches SaaS-Based Automatic Biometric Identification System

IDEMIA STORM ABIS is a web-based platform that provides access to fingerprint-matching technology.

IDEMIA has launched a Software as a Service (SaaS)-based Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), IDEMIA STORM ABIS™, for fingerprint analysis, comparison and documentation.

IDEMIA STORM ABIS is a web-based platform that provides access to fingerprint-matching technology. It supports local and national searches with tools for analysis, comparison and case management that allows fingerprint examiners to complete examinations from anywhere. IDEMIA STORM ABIS is a first of its kind as its cloud-native architecture allows dynamic scalability, high availability, and system reliability on-demand. Designed from the ground up by fingerprint examiners for examiners, IDEMIA says STORM will transform how it delivers automated fingerprint identification capabilities to its law enforcement customers.

As an out-of-box SaaS ABIS, STORM streamlines the system deployment and delivery process with standardized configurations. Leveraging native cloud architecture, this new SaaS offering offers continuous feature updates and allows smaller agencies to use the biometric identification services securely from any location, enabling flexible and remote work environments.

