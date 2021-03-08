(IDEMIA)

IDEMIA to Participate in U.K.’s Digital Identity Pilot

The U.K.’s Document Checking Service (DCS) is to provide a new way to help verify the identity of British passport holders. It has been designed to help prevent fraud, speed up checks and allow people to prove their identity for both face-to-face and online transactions.

The DCS was previously only available for use in government transactions, however it can now be used by pilot-participating private sector firms to check passport information provided by U.K. citizens against government held data.

With citizen consent, service providers will use IDEMIA’s IDway solution to instantly check people’s passport details match the U.K. government’s passport office database. The DCS will then respond yes or no to confirm whether or not the passport details are valid. People’s private data are protected at all times.

Read more at IDEMIA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Biometrics & ID Management

Go to Top
X