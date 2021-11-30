44.7 F
IDEMIA to Provide Border Management System for Denmark

By Homeland Security Today
(Copenhagen Airport)

IDEMIA has been awarded an initial ten-year contract by Rigspolitiet, the Danish National Police, to plan, develop and maintain a comprehensive border management system for Denmark’s external Schengen borders. The new system will address the software and hardware needs of 12,000 Danish officers in border control, immigration and law enforcement.

Rigspolitiet decided to take the opportunity provided by the introduction of the new EU-EES regulations to completely replace and enhance its current border management solution. By May 2022, the new EES regulation will allow the EU to record each entry, exit and refusal electronically and replace the current use of passport stamping. It will also benefit from the capture and verification of face and fingerprint biometric data of Third Country Nationals (TCNs) at the external borders of the Schengen Area.

To provide Rigspolitiet with a comprehensive solution, IDEMIA partnered with two local Danish companies: Systematic and Biometric Solutions.

IDEMIA will be deploying Augmented Borders™, a comprehensive border control suite. This suite will include a national border management system, self-service kiosks, automated border control eGates, mobile biometric tablets, portable integrated border control equipment for border guards,  self-adjusting face cameras, and fingerprint scanners to equip manual counters.

The goal is to enhance the efficiency of border guards and speed up the border control process. In addition to helping secure the Danish borders, the complete suite of systems will also assist with immigration control, as well as law enforcement searches in both national and international criminal databases.

