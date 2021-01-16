IDEMIA Wins U.S. Postal Service Identity Verification Contract

IDEMIA’s National Security Solutions (IDEMIA NSS) affiliate has won a strategic award from the United States Postal Service (USPS) and Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) to provide U.S. communities with a portfolio of identity services.

In alignment with USPS’ five-year strategic plan to connect the American public to essential e-government services, the partnership will provide access identity verification services to the public, including biometric capture and in-person proofing capabilities, at Post Office locations. This partnership broadens access to these critical services, bringing them to thousands of sites across America.

The award will enable the Postal Service to further leverage its nationwide retail network and information infrastructure to better serve federal agencies and the American public through broader access to biometric capture and in-person proofing services.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)