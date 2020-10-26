IDEMIA’s New Generation Biometric Kiosks Designed to Meet 2022 EU Regulation

The new European Entry/Exit System (EU-EES) regulation planned for 2022 will require the biometric capture and identification (face and fingerprint) of Third Country Nationals (TCNs) at outer borders of the Schengen area. This will affect the border clearance processes for all member states. Stakeholders fear longer waiting times due to limited airport space and the inability to multiply workforces to process more TCNs.

The increased use of self-service technology at borders will be key in addressing these challenges and will help process TCNs efficiently. In line with this, IDEMIA’s new generation TravelKiosk™ EU-EES multi-biometric self-service kiosks for border control offer user-centric solutions to process travelers. They interactively adapt the process per traveler category, while strictly complying with the EU-EES requirements and providing maximum security.

The kiosks enable a passport-less approach at manual counters and eGates and can be connected to other border control systems (EES, watchlists). They also provide the possibility to achieve a 100% contactless biometric capture and verification (including fingerprint).

Read more at IDEMIA

