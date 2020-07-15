In-Q-Tel Partners with nTopology

Software company nTopology has entered into a partnership with In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT), the non-profit strategic investor identifying and delivering cutting-edge technology for the U.S. intelligence and national security community.

The company’s nTop Platform will bring engineering design technology to IQT’s affiliates. It is designed to remove geometry bottlenecks in design by achieving more efficient workflows.

Steve Taub, partner for investments at IQT says, “We are thrilled to be working with nTopology and are excited about the potential their technology can bring to our government partners as they continue to unlock the power of additive manufacturing.”

