Ince and Mission Secure Launch Maritime Cybersecurity Venture

International legal and professional services firm, Ince, has launched a specialist cybersecurity solution in conjunction with Mission Secure, an Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity company. The venture signals the development, by newly established InceMaritime, of a first of its kind integrated legal advisory, business consultancy, and technology offering for the maritime sector.

Beginning with cybersecurity, over the course of 2021, InceMaritime plans to launch further managed service solutions in key areas for the maritime industry.

The launch of InceMaritime is founded on an understanding of the increasing complexities of the maritime industry and the need to provide fully integrated and all-encompassing solutions that enable organizations to respond to the challenges facing the sector. This requires collaboration between industry partners with specialist expertise, and the creation of transparent ecosystems that can protect ship owners and operators, and help them thrive in a transforming market.

InceMaritime will provide clients with a fully integrated cybersecurity offering that protects on-shore and on-vessel OT networks, safeguards operations, and ensures compliance and business continuity.

The joint proposition comprises:

A full audit of a company’s existing policies to ensure compliance in line with the new ISM Code for Cyber Security Guidelines (IMO 2021).

The implementation of the patented Mission Secure Platform, the first integrated platform built for OT cyber protection, which is designed to harden vessels’ control systems networks against cyber threats.

The deployment of Mission Secure Managed Services, providing 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response support to ensure continual vessel resilience for ship owners and managers.

Legal and crisis management services in the event of a cyber attack.

With 92%* of estimated costs arising from cyber attacks being uninsured, and the access and limits of cover often restricted, it is intended that owners and operators who sign up to the new service will benefit from better insurance terms and preferential premiums. In addition, P&I Clubs and insurance companies will also benefit from a reduction in potential claims.

The launch of Ince and Mission Secure’s cybersecurity offering comes at a critical time for the industry. From January 1 2021 onwards, all ship owners and managers must ensure that systems and management for handling cybersecurity risks are incorporated into vessels’ safety management systems (SMS) from the date of the next annual audit of the SMS. This requirement to be verified is mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and enforced by Port State Control. Despite this, many organizations are not ready for compliance or don’t fully appreciate the full impact and the threat of cyber attacks; meaning their operations are ripe for a cyber attack and that they are exposed commercially, as well as failing to comply with the new regulations, creating a real risk of Port State Control detention.

Rick Tiene, Vice President at Mission Secure, said: “There have been a number of recent high profile cyber attacks within the maritime industry that highlight the impact on operations and the high financial cost faced. Cyber attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated by the day, and organizations are struggling to keep up with the security challenge.

“Of most concern is the fact that even if they are compliant with the latest IMO regulation as well as other industry cybersecurity guidelines, the reality is that they will not be sufficiently protected, particularly from OT cyber attacks. Ship owners and managers need to move beyond just basic compliance, and away from a tick-the-box approach to cybersecurity. By partnering with Ince, we can provide a complete cybersecurity solution for clients that not only ensures compliance, but utilizes the very latest, military grade, advanced technology to provide the necessary ongoing protection.”

Read more at Ince

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)