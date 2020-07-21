India to Procure 198 Body Scanners for Nation’s Airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports. The new body scanners will replace the existing door frame metal detectors and hand-held scanners, besides pat-down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects, officials say.

Officials in the AAI said even as the process to procure the device started well before the COVID-19 outbreak, it had now been sped up, as physical scanning of passengers to detect metallic objects had been minimized to avoid infection.

They said the tender to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports had been issued and three companies had put in their technical bids. “Once they pass the technical criteria, they will be asked for financial bids and the lowest bidder will be awarded the contract,” they added.

Read more at The Tribune

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)