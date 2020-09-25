Indian Airports Install Smiths Detection X-Ray Systems

Smiths Detection has installed 34 units of its CTX 9800 DSi checked baggage explosive detection system at ten airports managed by the Airports Authority India (AAI) and one airport managed by Chandigarh International Airport Limited, and will install six additional units at five domestic airports across India by the end of March 2021.

AAI manages a total of 137 airports in India, and is responsible for building, managing, and maintaining civil aviation infrastructure. In 2018, AAI partnered with Smiths Detection to introduce the CTX 9800 DSi to nine airports, including Chennai and Kolkata International Airport, to meet enhanced standards mandated by India’s aviation regulatory body, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The new installations at Kolkata and Chennai Airports this year build on AAI’s aim to enhance security and efficiency at their airports, and prepare India for the eventual rebound of air travel in a post-COVID-19 world.

The CTX 9800 DSi uses a proprietary single X-ray source, dual energy design that provides high-resolution 3D images along with 2D and 3D organic/inorganic material discrimination. The system is designed to accept large and elongated bags of up to 2.5m in length, reducing the need for separate processing of oversized luggage. CTX 9800 DSi is ECAC Standard 3 approved and certified by the Transportation Security Administration.

