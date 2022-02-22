2022 Contracting Opportunities with IRS

Multiple upcoming opportunities for industry – ranging from big businesses to mid-tiers and small and disadvantaged businesses – were highlighted during the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization session at the Government Technology & Services Coalition’s IRS Days 2022.

“We are on track for doing great things for the small-business community this year,” IRS Small Business Specialist LaTonya Bowman said, stressing that it’s a priority to look at all avenues from carveouts to subcontracting to ensure that small businesses are included in the process.

All Treasury Bureau forecasts are available at www.treas.gov/osdbu. Be sure to check the Treasury website periodically for updates. Contract opportunities discussed at IRS Days 2022 were:

Enterprise Case Management (ECM) Solution Integration Services (SIS)

IRS Customer: Enterprise Case Management, Enterprise Program Management Office (EPMO)

Scope: Acquire contractor services to build an enterprise system to subsume the functionality of numerous individual organizations’ legacy case management systems to achieve the efficiencies and cost-effectiveness inherent in a standard system universally available to all authorized IRS employees.

Anticipated acquisition strategy: TBD

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 60 months

Anticipated RFP release: TBD

Anticipated award: TBD

Enterprise Case Management (ECM) Solution Development Services

IRS Customer: Application Development Compliance

Scope: Provide services to install an enterprise solution to include the functionality of numerous individual organizations’ legacy case management systems in order to achieve the efficiencies and cost-effectiveness inherent in a standard solution universally available to all authorized IRS employees.

Anticipated acquisition strategy: TBD

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 60 months

Anticipated RFP release: TBD

Anticipated award: Q1 FY23

Treasury Cloud (TCloud)

IRS Customer: Treasury CIO (Treasury Bureaus – Enterprise-wide access)

Scope: This procurement is the culmination of Treasury’s vision to establish one vehicle to obtain the entire range of cloud solutions currently available in the marketplace, and that will become available in the future, for the Treasury enterprise. The TCloud environment will expand currently obtained cloud support across Treasury and will increase the type and availability of CSP products and services, add the ability to access classified cloud products and services, and add the ability to procure cloud professional services to assist with cloud implementations.

Anticipated acquisition strategy: Competitive, unrestricted solicitation under the GSA Schedule Cloud SIN 518210C (through GSA eBuy) for a single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA)

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 60 months with 2-12 month award terms

Anticipated RFP release: May FY22

Anticipated award: Q1 FY23

Enterprise Development Operations Services (EDOS)

IRS Customer: Applications Development

Scope: The scope of work includes a wide range of design, development, implementation, operations, and maintenance tasks. The task areas include Development, Modernization and Enhancement (DME) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M). The contractor shall provide support services regardless of the selected engineering lifecycle path, methodology or approach for development and delivery of program capabilities. IRS development paths may include agile, waterfall, iterative, commercial off-the-shelf, mobile apps, managed services or other IRS-approved paths.

Anticipated acquisition strategy: Multiple award BPA (GSA MAS IT)

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 84 months (POP – Base + 4 + 2 award term years)

Anticipated RFP release: Q3 FY22

Anticipated award: Q1 FY23

Personal Computer Lifecycle Management (PCLM)

IRS Customer: Service Planning and Improvement Enterprise Field Operations User and Network Service, Enterprise Field Operations

Scope: To provide end-to-end supply stream for IRS personal computers, including laptops, thin clients, and desktops which includes the activities necessary for service providing Personal Computer Lifecycle Management

Anticipated acquisition strategy: GSA IT Schedule 70 Large Business

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 60 months

Anticipated RFP release: Q2 FY22

Anticipated award: Q4 FY22

Enterprise Program, Project, Integration Services (EPPIS)

IRS Customer: Enterprise IT Program Management Office (EPMO)

Scope: The scope includes program management, project management, integration services, customer consultation/coordination, requirements specification analysis, planning, Enterprise Life Cycle (ELC) processes and documentation, and similar complex services in support of IRS IT missions. These services require a contractor who has expertise in such areas as program and project planning, program and project management and administration, integration services, cybersecurity services, performance administration, cost reporting, and recommended solutions based on understanding of IRS’ information architecture, infrastructure, and organization.

Anticipated acquisition strategy: GWAC TBD

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 60 months + 2 one-year award terms

Anticipated RFP release: TBD

Anticipated award: TBD

e-A3 (Authentication, Authorization, Access) Program Management and Test Support (Recompete)

IRS Customer: Application Development, DMQA

Scope: The scope of work is to provide e-A3 (Authentication, Authorization, Access) Architect and Development Support for all operations and maintenance (O&M) activities to sustain the eAuth project at current operating levels and to perform all approved enhancements.

Anticipated acquisition strategy: TBD

Estimate contract range: >$50M and <$100M

Period of performance: 60 months

Anticipated RFP release: TBD

Anticipated award: Q1 FY23

Digital Support Services

IRS Customer: Cybersecurity

Scope: The scope is to provide development support with an emphasis on agile, test-driven development, and continuous integration methodologies to assist and enhance efforts to secure new applications.

Acquisition strategy: GSA Multiple Award Schedule – Information Technology IT Services, SIN 541515 Schedule Holders

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 60 months

Anticipated solicitation release date: Q2 FY22

Anticipated award: Q3 FY22

Cybersecurity Operations Support Services (COSS)

IRS Customer: Cybersecurity

Scope: Cybersecurity program management, providing ISSO support, performing penetration testing, and providing operations support.

Acquisition strategy: Competitive 8a set-aside

Estimate contract range: >=$20M and <$50M

Period of performance: 60 months

Anticipated solicitation release date: Q2 FY22

Anticipated award: Q3 FY22

ES Enterprise Architecture and Solutions Engineering Support Services

IRS Customer: Enterprise architecture

Scope: The scope requires contractor support to proactively assess and analyze IT initiatives driven by IRS delivery partners or stakeholders to identify, connect, and recommend areas for collaboration, connection, and input to our EA core products and services.

Acquisition strategy: TBD

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: 60 months

Anticipated solicitation release date: TBD

Anticipated award: TBD

Denver Appeals Courier Service

IRS Customer: Facilities Management

Scope: Denver Appeals Courier Service

Acquisition strategy: Small business or 8(a)

Estimate contract range: >$25K

Period of performance: July 6, 2022, to July 5, 2027

Anticipated solicitation release date: TBD

Anticipated award: June 1, 2022

Software Maintenance

IRS Customer: Criminal Investigation (eCrimes)

Scope: NUIX Licenses Renewal (e-Crimes environ) S/W maintenance

Acquisition strategy: Small business set-aside, NASA SEWP

Estimate contract range: >=$25K and <$250K

Period of performance: October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023

Anticipated solicitation release date: August 15, 2022

Anticipated award: September 2022

Enterprise Case Management (ECM) Delivery Support

IRS Customer: IRS Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office (ED&CMO)

Scope: Contractor support for facilitating agile delivery of software, elaborating business requirements, performing solution design activities, configuring software, testing software, and providing training in support of the ECM Initiative

Acquisition strategy: Small business

Estimate contract range: >=$50M and <$100M

Period of performance: September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2027

Anticipated solicitation release date: Q2 FY22

Anticipated award: September 2022

Bilingual Assessments

IRS Customer: Human Capital Office

Scope: Bilingual Assessments

Acquisition strategy: Other than Small, GSA vehicle

Estimate contract range: >$25K

Period of performance: August 2, 2022, to August 1, 2023

Anticipated solicitation release date: TBD

Anticipated award: TBD

TFI Investigations and Analysis Support (TIAS)

Treasury Customer: Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI)

Scope: TFI marshals intelligence and enforcement functions with the twin aims of safeguarding the financial system against illicit use and combating rogue nations, terrorist facilitators, weapons of mass destruction (WMD) proliferators, money launderers, drug kingpins, and other national security threats. Treasury requires specialized expertise in a broad range of financial investigative and analytic services related to its executive of programs under TFI.

Acquisition strategy: GSA Federal Supply Schedule BPA

Estimate contract range: >$100M

Period of performance: August 2, 2022, to August 1, 2023

Anticipated solicitation release date: February 14, 2022

Anticipated award: June 15, 2022