2023 Contracting Opportunities with IRS

Multiple upcoming opportunities for industry – ranging from big businesses to mid-tiers and small and disadvantaged businesses – were highlighted at the Government Technology & Services Coalition’s IRS Day 2023.

“We do our best to share information and be as transparent as possible about future procurements,” IRS Deputy Chief Procurement Officer Guy Torres said.

All Treasury Bureau forecasts are available at www.treas.gov/osdbu. Be sure to check SAM.gov periodically for updates. Contract opportunities discussed at IRS Day 2023 were:

General Property Services

Business Unit: Treasury Executive Office Of Asset Forfeiture (TEOAF)

Topic High-Level Description: Provide contractor support services for the transportation, secured custody, inventory management, protective maintenance, and the economical and environmentally sensitive disposition of seized, forfeited, and/or blocked general property using a nationwide contract operational in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, District of Columbia, and all United States (U.S.) Territories.

Estimated Value: >$500M

Anticipated RFP release: Q2FY23

Period of Performance: Base Year (5 years) + 1 Options Period (5 years) Anticipated acquisition strategy: Unrestricted, Full and Open

Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics (RAAS)

Business Unit: Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics

Topic High-Level Description: Provide commercial consulting services to strategically improve tax compliance and internal operations using research, data-driven analysis, model development and project/business management to inform decision making mentioned in the sections below. Contractor support will discern methods with the IRS improving current frameworks, models and techniques; however, in some cases, no change may be needed.

Estimated Value: >$500M Anticipated RFP release: 3QFY23

Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 12-month Options Years Anticipated acquisition strategy: Multiple Award BPA under GSA

Schedule. Open to large and small businesses.

Physical Security And Surveillance System Services

Business Unit: Facilities Management And Security Services (FMSS)

Topic High-Level Description: Provide Physical Security and Surveillance Systems Service (PS4) at all IRS locations with utmost reliability to maintain the safety and security of personnel and property throughout the IRS locations which house high-profile officials and are closely tied to controversial social, environmental, political, and economic issues. Also, to minimize physical security and surveillance systems shutdowns which could adversely affect the IRS operations and the IRS’s mission.

Estimated Value: >$50M

Anticipated RFP release: Q2FY23

Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 12-month Options Years

Anticipated acquisition strategy: The proposed acquisition strategy is a task order (FFP/T&M) off GSA Schedule. Small Business Set aside.

Third-Party Storage

Business Unit: Wage & Investment (W&I) And Privacy, Government Liaison And Disclosure (PGLD)

Topic High-Level Description: Provide the storage, retirement and servicing of Tax Records. Servicing includes reference requests, refiles, interfiles, taxpayer photocopy, relocation of tax returns/documents if required, security upgrades in conjunction with all Safeguards and Disclosure mandates. In addition, servicing of administrative, policy, and program type records, expedite processes for specialized records, and processes for the unique treatment of FOIA Ex-Parte cases, Criminal Investigation Fugitive Files and IRS Office of Appeals Files.

Estimated Value: <$100M

Anticipated RFP release: Q3FY23

Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 12-month Options Years

Anticipated acquisition strategy: The proposed acquisition strategy is a single award BPA off GSA Schedule. Open to large and small businesses

Enterprise Program, Project, Integration Services (EPPIS)

Business Unit: Enterprise IT Program Management Office (EPMO)

Topic High-Level Description: Provide program and project planning, program/project management and administration, integration services, cyber security services, performance measurements, cost reporting, and recommended solutions based on understanding of IRS’s information architecture, infrastructure, and organization.

Estimated Value: <$1B

Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q3FY23

Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Multiple award BPA (2 large Business and 2 Small Business).

Enterprise Case Management Solution Integration Services (ECMSIS)

Business Unit: Application Development Compliance

Topic High-Level Description: The purpose of the Acquisition is to continue building an enterprise system to subsume the functionality of the agency’s numerous individual legacy case management systems, in order to achieve the efficiencies and cost-effectiveness inherent in a standard system universally available to all authorized IRS employees.

Estimated Value: <$1B

Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q3FY23

Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Multiple Award BPA under GSA Multiple Award Schedules; unrestricted.

• Anticipate phased evaluation with advisory down select.

Enterprise Case Management (ECM) Solutions Development Services (SDS)

Business Unit: Application Development

Topic High-Level Description: To deliver a cloud-based ECM platform that contains a Portfolio of case management Solutions/Products capable of supporting issue-resolution across all IRS’ Lines of Businesses (LOBs).

Estimated Value: <$1B

Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q3FY23

Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Anticipated acquisition strategy is a Multiple Award BPA under GSA Multiple Award Schedule unrestricted.

• Anticipate phased evaluation with advisory down select

• Anticipate industry notice Q2FY23

Integrated Enterprise Portal 2.0

Business Unit: Enterprise Operations (EOps)

Topic High-Level Description: The IRS Integrated Enterprise Portal (IEP) is the primary gateway for taxpayers and external organizations to access IRS business services, including filing season-critical applications. IEP will provide IRS applications and workloads with secure, reliable application hosting services that enable streamlining of operations and improvement of taxpayer experiences.

Estimated Value: <$1B

Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q1FY24

Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years + 2 Award Terms Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Single award

• Industry notice anticipated to be released Q3FY23.

Digital Support Services

Business Unit: Application Development

Topic High-Level Description: Provide development support with an emphasis on agile, test-driven development, and continuous integration methodologies to assist and enhance efforts to secure new applications.

Estimated Value: <$250M

• Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q4FY23

• Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

• Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Multiple award BPA with at least 1 being reserved for small business.

Information Technology and Financial Management Support Services

Business Unit: Treasury Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO)

Topic High-Level Description: Provide the strategy, development, modernization, management, and governance support services. These services will support Treasury’s ongoing responsibilities for the efficient and effective delivery of information technology and financial management services to the Department’s services, programs, and projects.

Estimated Value: <$250M

• Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q4FY 23

• Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

• Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: BPA

Enterprise Services

Business Unit: Enterprise Services

Topic High-Level Description: Assess and analyze IT initiatives driven by IRS delivery partners or stakeholders to identify, connect, and recommend areas for collaboration, connection, and input to our core products and services proactively and expediently for the purpose of strengthening technology infrastructure across the enterprise.

Estimated Value: <$250M Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q2FY23 Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Multiple Award BPA with partial small business set-aside. Enterprise System Testing Business Unit: Enterprise Services Testing Topic High-Level Description: Provide Systems Acceptability Testing (SAT), Integration Testing, Performance Testing, other types of testing, and testing-related support services including Test Automation and Program Management, for a wide universe of IRS-developed tax, administrative, and financial applications and systems. Estimated Value: >$250M

• Anticipated Solicitation elease: Q4FY23

• Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

• Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Single award BPA

PROviding Treasury Enterprise Cybersecurity Technology & Services (PROTECTS)

Business Unit: Treasury OCIO

Topic High-Level Description: Seeking to leverage the knowledge and expertise of industry to mature current business processes in the cybersecurity services area. The goal is to mature an enterprise cybersecurity program to enable a fully informed risk-based approach.

Estimated Value: TBD

• Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q3FY23

• Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

• Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Multiple award BPA for each subcategory under GSA Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services.

• A draft solicitation will be posted for industry comment prior to solicitation release. (Q3FY23).

Personal Computer Lifecycle Management (PCLM)

Business Unit: Service Planning & Improvement Enterprise Field Operations User & Network Services, Enterprise Field Operations

Topic High-Level Description: To provide End-to-end supply stream for IRS Personal Computers (PCs), including laptops, thin clients, and desktops which includes the activities necessary for a service providing.

Estimated Value: >$1B

• Anticipated Solicitation Release: Q4FY23

• Period of Performance: Base Year + 4 Option Years

• Anticipated Acquisition Strategy: Single award BPA