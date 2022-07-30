Accenture Acquires Solvera Solutions

Accenture has acquired Solvera Solutions, a Regina-based company delivering platform-led digital transformation services across Western Canada. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Solvera Solutions has a team of more than 450 professionals with deep consulting and managed service capabilities across ServiceNow, Microsoft and SAP platforms. Solvera Solutions serves clients in the public sector, health, financial services, utilities and energy, and agriculture industries, and will be a catalyst for Accenture’s continued growth in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

“Adding Solvera Solutions’ digital transformation capabilities across ServiceNow, Microsoft and SAP, along with their local market and industry expertise, means we are even better positioned to support our clients across Western Canada,” said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. “Clients across industries will benefit as we help them take advantage of the cloud and enhanced service delivery capabilities to transform their service and customer operations, ultimately driving greater business value from their investments in leading platform technologies.”

Solvera Solutions brings extensive experience on the ServiceNow platform; expands Accenture’s current offerings on the Microsoft Modern Workplace and Microsoft Power Platform; and enhances capabilities and resources in SAP S/4HANA.

Robert Vokes, managing director and financial services lead for Accenture in Canada, added, “Solvera Solutions is a deeply respected and high performing digital transformation specialist with a talented team that is committed to the communities it serves, making it a great addition to Accenture. Solvera Solutions expands our presence across the West, driving value and growth for our platform offerings in this key geographic region.”

Reg Robinson, CEO and co-founder at Solvera Solutions, said, “The rate of digital adoption has accelerated in recent years and we’re committed to staying at the forefront of service delivery. Joining Accenture allows us to offer clients an even greater suite of resources and expertise through Accenture’s network of professionals across Canada and globally, while providing our people with a wealth of new career growth opportunities.”

Solvera Solutions is Accenture Canada’s sixth acquisition since 2020, joining the recent additions of XtremeEDA, Gevity, Cloudworks, Avenai and Callisto Integration.

