Accenture and Changi Airport Group to Bring Innovative Technologies to Travelers

By Homeland Security Today
From left: Jean Hung of CAG, Ng Wee Wei of Accenture.

Accenture and Changi Airport Group (CAG) are expanding their collaboration for the next three years to further transform operations and enhance the experience for travelers visiting Singapore Changi Airport. 

The expanded collaboration builds on a partnership between Accenture and CAG that began in 2019 with the establishment of a digital factory, known as DIVA — for digital, innovation, ventures and analytics — designed to enable CAG to develop, experiment and launch new digital products and services. 

Under the new agreement, the two organizations will leverage innovative technologies such as extended reality, machine learning, Internet of Things and edge computing to enable Changi to seamlessly engage travelers at various touchpoints, from before they arrive at the airport to after they leave. There will also be knowledge and skills transfer to the CAG team.

Adopting a customer-centric approach based on rapid prototyping, the two organizations will jointly design and roll-out new digital products across Changi. This will include, among other things, a new loyalty platform. By integrating data from various sources, the platform will allow Changi to understand its customers better, enabling the company to provide them with highly personalized communications, experiences and offers.

Accenture will also implement a centralized identity and access management solution to help improve data security and privacy. This will eliminate the need for customers to sign in through multiple accounts to access different applications.

Read more at Accenture

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

