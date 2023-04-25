40.1 F
Accenture and Google Cloud Expand Cybersecurity Partnership

By Homeland Security Today

Accenture and Google Cloud have announced an expansion of their global partnership to help businesses better protect critical assets and strengthen security against persistent cyber threats.  

The two companies have partnered since 2018 to help the world’s largest organizations fundamentally improve their businesses by harnessing Google Cloud’s expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity to build stronger digital cores. The next phase of the partnership will focus on powering Accenture’s new Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) service with security-specific generative AI from Google Cloud, designed to integrate with the most common security technology platforms and other clouds. The partnership will also provide crisis management, incident response, and threat intelligence by Accenture and Mandiant, bringing the two companies’ expertise and capabilities into one joint service; and offer a range of cybersecurity services for businesses operating on any cloud or multi-cloud architecture.

As part of the collaboration, Accenture is enhancing its adaptive Detection and Response offering and MxDR service by integrating new capabilities and technologies including the Google Cloud Security AI Workbench. By integrating generative AI within the service Accenture aims to significantly accelerate incident detection, analysis, and response, mitigating the impact of security incidents.

