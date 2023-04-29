Accenture and Palo Alto Networks Team Up to Boost Cyber Resilience

Accenture and Palo Alto Networks are collaborating to deliver joint secure access service edge (SASE) solutions powered by Palo Alto Networks® AI-powered Prisma® SASE, enabling organizations to improve their cyber resilience and accelerate business transformation efforts.

The transition to remote work and multi-cloud environments means that users, applications and data are distributed across multiple networks, resulting in increased risk and complexity. SASE solutions, which are cloud-based, provide highly granular authentication and authorization, giving organizations a better understanding of the users in their environments and enabling them to control what applications and systems can be accessed.

The joint solutions provide SASE diagnostic and advisory services to help clients reimagine their network security architecture and expedite cloud adoption. Services include environment assessment and recommendations for the most appropriate Zero Trust and SASE approach, leveraging a data-driven diagnostic tool to identify the right network architecture to improve the organization’s security postures in cloud-native and hybrid IT environments. The tool also helps optimize processes, rationalize legacy network stacks, and simplify network security operations.

In addition, services for secure network modernization and edge security—from design to deployment—help organizations unlock digital transformation opportunities and define a smooth path to Zero Trust. They cover network segmentation and edge security using Palo Alto Networks’ SASE solution, which helps ensure the security of users and branch offices while also prioritizing user experience. This solution can cover both the SSE to support remote workers as well as SD-WAN for branch offices.

Enterprises can also utilize an end-to-end offering with Prisma SASE with Zero Trust network access (ZTNA 2.0) as the secure foundation for an agile, cloud-enabled organization. The solution includes a cloud-managed wide-area networking (WAN) component to leverage the major cloud providers’ global networks based on Palo Alto Networks technology. The service has been designed to provide the scalability and advanced security capabilities required to create trusted networks, while reducing upfront investment costs and optimizing network and security operations for greater agility, and reliability. Working with Accenture and Palo Alto Networks, Comcast Business is leveraging Prisma SASE solutions to help protect their network assets across a dynamic workplace that spans office, remote and cloud environments.

Accenture is also adopting core components of Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma® Access and Prisma® Cloud solutions as part of its strategy to enhance security for its client-centric workforce, many of whom work remotely.

Read more at Accenture