Accenture Completes Sentia Acquisition

Accenture has completed its acquisition of Sentia’s businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Sentia group provides cloud advisory and delivery services spanning hybrid and multi cloud strategy, cloud transformation and migration.

The acquisition, previously announced on August 2, adds more than 300 cloud specialists to Accenture Cloud First, bolstering Accenture’s capabilities to provide end-to-end cloud infrastructure services across public, private and sovereign clouds.

Sentia’s main cloud control and optimization services include cloud managed services, cloud security services and cloud infrastructure migration. Sentia also offers digital experience monitoring services that analyze, track and predict enterprise applications and cloud services from an end user’s perspective.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sentia’s Danish business is not part of the acquisition and will continue as an independent business under the Sentia brand, supported by Waterland Private Equity as main shareholder.

