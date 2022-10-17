66.6 F
Accenture Federal Services Wins $189 Million CDC Cloud Contract

By Kylie Bielby

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has been awarded a $189 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to accelerate the agency’s migration to the cloud. The work is part of CDC’s efforts to adopt modern technology solutions to improve delivery of the agency’s public health mission.

“We are excited for the opportunity to help modernize public health systems and improve access to data that is essential to CDC’s work,” said Jill Olmstead, Accenture Federal Services’ managing director and health consulting lead. “We look forward to introducing innovative ways to achieve CDC’s cloud adoption goals through our public health experience, Cloud First capabilities, and innovation investments, to help advance their mission to protect people from health, safety, and security threats.”

Specifically, AFS will work with CDC to modernize its portfolio of IT systems, consider opportunities to enhance the functionality of those systems, and migrate the enhanced systems into a secure cloud environment.

The length of the CDC cloud modernization contract is three years.

The contract announcement follows the news that Accenture and Google Cloud are to expand their global partnership through a renewed commitment to growing their respective talent, increasing their joint capabilities, developing new solutions using data and AI, and providing enhanced support to help clients build a strong digital core and reinvent their enterprises on the cloud.

And today, Accenture has announced a strategic partnership with Atlassian to help organizations drive more value from technology investments, improve customer and employee experiences, embrace change and create new business value with enterprise agility services.

AFS is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

