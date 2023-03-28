Accenture Federal Services Wins CBP IT Infrastructure and Modernization Contract

Accenture Federal Services has won a $380 million IT infrastructure operations and modernization award from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The company will deliver comprehensive technology support across multiple programs within the agency responsible for safeguarding the United States’ borders and facilitating lawful international travel and trade. The contract includes IT infrastructure operations and modernization services for CBP’s Washington, DC headquarters, as well as each of its divisions, offices, regional locations, and data centers. Accenture Federal Services will also routinely assess and make enhancements to current CBP operations to optimize performance for the Office of Information Technology (OIT).

“With more than 60,000 agency personnel, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is one of the largest law enforcement organizations in the world,” said Maurine Fanguy, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and CBP client lead. “Our team brings hands-on experience across 52 technical disciplines to help keep operations running securely and efficiently across the agency’s complex ecosystem as it protects our nation’s security.”

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which operates in 48 countries across 328 ports of entry to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity, has been a valued Accenture Federal Services customer for nearly two decades,” said David Pelgrim, a client delivery executive in Accenture Federal Services. “As we enter phase two of the Data Center Support Services (DCSS) work, Accenture Federal Services is proud to continue our trusted partnership with this mission-focused agency.”

The DCSS single award task order was awarded through the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 contract vehicle.

Accenture Federal Services is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Accenture