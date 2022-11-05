Accenture Names Andrew J.P. Levy Chief Corporate and Government Affairs Officer

Accenture has appointed Andrew J.P. Levy to the newly created position of chief corporate and government affairs officer. In this newly created role, Levy will lead the company’s geopolitical strategic analysis and its global government relations function, as well as a global network of external strategists and advisors in this area.

Levy has been with Accenture for more than 10 years, most recently serving as the company’s general counsel for Growth Markets, based in Hong Kong and Singapore. Prior to joining Accenture, Levy held other regional and global legal roles for Accenture. Previously, he was an attorney with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York and Washington, D.C., and served as deputy general counsel for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Assessing geopolitical trends and working effectively with governments and thought leaders around the world has never been more important,” said Joel Unruch, general counsel and corporate secretary at Accenture. “Andrew’s international experience and political and legal background make him perfectly suited for this new and extremely important role.”

Levy, who is based in Chicago, will report directly to Unruch and work closely with members of Accenture’s Global Management Committee and other senior leadership, as well as the company’s Board of Directors.

