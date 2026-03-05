Accenture to Acquire Ookla in $1.2B Deal

Network data is no longer just a lifeline for the telecoms industry; it now creates significant value across all sectors. As AI scales, the insights captured at the network, device, and application layers are essential to enhance fraud prevention in banking, smart home analytics in utilities, and traffic optimization in retail. Ookla’s platform, which captures more than 1,000 attributes per test, provides the foundation for these insights.

“Modern networks have evolved from simple infrastructure into business-critical platforms,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Without the ability to measure performance, organizations cannot optimize experience, revenue, or security. By acquiring Ookla, we will help our clients across business and government scale AI safely and build the trusted data foundations they need to deliver the reliable, seamless connectivity that creates value.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Ookla operates a portfolio of globally recognized brands in connectivity. This deep technical visibility is essential for:

Autonomous networks enhance benchmarking and capital planning by leveraging real-time data, predictive simulations, and AI-driven insights to optimize infrastructure investments and significantly reduce operational costs. Hyperscalers and Cloud Providers: To ensure the resilience of AI infrastructure and edge data centers which deliver most of the inference workloads.

To ensure the resilience of AI infrastructure and edge data centers which deliver most of the inference workloads. Enterprises: To design and troubleshoot mission-critical private 5G and Wi-Fi networks using Ekahau’s specialized hardware and software.

“With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation,” said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture. “Speedtest and RootMetrics define the experience; Downdetector identifies incidents faster; and Ekahau drives digital workplace transformation through superior Wi-Fi. In an era of omni-channel and agentic access, low-latency, zero-friction connectivity is a competitive necessity, and these tools give enterprises the power to build the high-performance environments they need.”

Founded in 2006 and a division of Ziff Davis, Inc., Ookla’s team of approximately 430 experts specializes in software engineering, radio frequency engineering and data science. Ookla’s data platform is anchored by more than 250 million consumer-initiated tests per month, complemented by controlled drive, walk, and embedded testing options. Together, these elements deliver a rich and resilient combination of quality of service (QoS), radio frequency (RF) signal data, and quality of experience (QoE) insights that answer more connectivity questions and drive better business outcomes.

“Joining Accenture will allow us to scale our premiere network data business across the world’s largest enterprises and accelerate our goal of creating better connected experiences,” said Stephen Bye, CEO, Ookla. “Our combined capabilities will enable us to more effectively serve CSPs, AI infrastructure providers, edge data centers and enterprise networks. Together, we will redefine how the world measures, understands and experiences connectivity.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Accenture says the terms of the transaction will not be disclosed by the company.