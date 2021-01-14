AchieveIt Reaches FedRAMP ‘In-Process’ Designation

AchieveIt Online, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software, today announced it has received the “in process” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its integrated plan management and execution software. AchieveIt is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a FedRAMP “In Process” Software as a Service (SaaS) at a low impact level.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for federal government-authorized cloud products and services. The FedRAMP program is a strict compliance assessment that addresses the security of commercial cloud service providers and helps government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.

AchieveIt is a cloud-based integrated plan management and execution software that helps federal government agencies manage mission critical plans and initiatives and empower teams to focus on executing strategic initiatives instead of working on manual tasks. It allows leaders to monitor progress on key plans and initiatives in real-time using a single, automated platform.

“AchieveIt’s planning and execution software helps federal agencies meet IT modernization goals and become more efficient so they can better serve the public,” said Bob Walton, COO of AchieveIt. “As agencies continue to transition more applications to the cloud, it is critical that these solutions meet the strict security and reliability standards of the federal government. We are excited to reach this first important step in FedRAMP authorization process.”

