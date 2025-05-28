The Aspiring Emergency Managers Online (AEMO) and the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 23 to solidify a working relationship to enhance emergency management at all levels of government, private sector, and nonprofit organizations throughout the world, according to a press release. This partnership includes a shared focus on substantive communication, meaningful collaboration, and measurable coordination with emergency managers and the public.

“The partnership between AEMO and EMEAA reflects a shared commitment to advancing the emergency management profession through collaboration, education, and advocacy,” announced AEMO Founder and President Brandi Hunter.

“By working together, AEMO and EMEAA strengthen the bridge between aspiring professionals and experienced leaders, promote inclusive engagement in external affairs, and help shape a more effective and resilient emergency management landscape.”

AEMO and EMEAA have complementary missions and visions. Both seek to serve the needs of emergency management leadership, operators, members, and communicators. Both associations understand that we are all stronger when we work together.

“At EMEAA, we promote emergency management external affairs knowledge, history, experience, global best practices, professional development, and thought leadership within the profession,” shared EMEAA President Bob Jensen. “This partnership benefits both associations in our contributions to emergency management and crisis communications at a time when our nation needs it most.”