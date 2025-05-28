54.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessIndustry News

AEMO and EMEAA Announce Partnership and Collaboration

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Aspiring Emergency Managers Online (AEMO) and the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 23 to solidify a working relationship to enhance emergency management at all levels of government, private sector, and nonprofit organizations throughout the world, according to a press release. This partnership includes a shared focus on substantive communication, meaningful collaboration, and measurable coordination with emergency managers and the public.

“The partnership between AEMO and EMEAA reflects a shared commitment to advancing the emergency management profession through collaboration, education, and advocacy,” announced AEMO Founder and President Brandi Hunter.

“By working together, AEMO and EMEAA strengthen the bridge between aspiring professionals and experienced leaders, promote inclusive engagement in external affairs, and help shape a more effective and resilient emergency management landscape.”

AEMO and EMEAA have complementary missions and visions. Both seek to serve the needs of emergency management leadership, operators, members, and communicators. Both associations understand that we are all stronger when we work together.

“At EMEAA, we promote emergency management external affairs knowledge, history, experience, global best practices, professional development, and thought leadership within the profession,” shared EMEAA President Bob Jensen. “This partnership benefits both associations in our contributions to emergency management and crisis communications at a time when our nation needs it most.”

Previous article
U.S. Citizen Arrested for Attempted Firebombing of U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel
Next article
U.S. Border Patrol Celebrates 101st Anniversary
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals