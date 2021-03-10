Aerojet Rocketdyne Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Lockheed Martin

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. announced that, at a special meeting held on March 9, 2021, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s stockholders approved the merger agreement providing for the proposed acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne by Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

Approximately 99.76% of the shares whose holders were present in person or by proxy at the special meeting were voted in favor of the adoption of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, which represented approximately 78.78% of the total number of shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne common stock issued and outstanding as of the close of business on February 4, 2021, the record date for the special meeting.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, pending receipt of regulatory approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, and satisfaction of other closing conditions specified in the merger agreement.

