Agile Defense Awarded $25M Small Business Contract by Department of State’s Office of Open Source Intelligence

Agile Defense has been awarded a two-year, $25 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, Office of Open Source Intelligence (OSN). The contract supports 24/7 global open-source protective intelligence operations and introduces automation capabilities developed through previous SBIR-funded research.

The award was issued to RevaComm, Inc., an Agile Defense company, now fully integrated into Agile Defense following the company’s January 2025 acquisition of IntelliBridge. Under this contract, Agile Defense will provide around-the-clock monitoring and analysis, direct open source training and support to US Embassies, on-location International Special Security Event threat monitoring, and mission support services. The team will also deliver secure automation tools to enhance OSN’s threat detection and response capabilities.

To further enhance mission agility, Agile Defense will pilot automation solutions in secure, non-production environments. The goal is to responsibly introduce automation that complements OSN’s workflows without compromising operational integrity or security.

“This Phase III award represents a major milestone in transitioning proven innovation into real-world impact,” said Rick Wagner, Agile Defense’s Chief Executive Officer. “Agile Defense is uniquely positioned to bridge mission needs with modern solutions, delivering both operational continuity and forward-looking innovation that delivers the safety and effectiveness of U.S. diplomacy.”